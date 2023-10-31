Roadway signage closes LAS connector tunnel overnight on these upcoming days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The airport connector tunnel from westbound I-215 and Warm Springs Road will close overnight because of roadway signage.

Harry Reid International Airport and Clark County Department of Aviation Officials with LAS and the Clark County Department of Aviation said roadway signage is closing the airport connector tunnel from the end of October to early November.

The ramp will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days, according to officials with Harry Reid International Airport and Clark County Department of Aviation:



Wednesday, Nov. 1

Thursday, Nov. 2

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunday, Nov. 5

⚠️CLOSURE WILL BEGIN LATE TUESDAY EVENING⚠️



Airport Connector Ramp OVERNIGHT closure (11/1 - 11/3):

The airport ramp at the I-215 (Westbound) & Warm Springs Road will be closed for overhead sign work from 12 a.m - 5 a.m.

Follow detour signs.

Detour signage is expected to be placed overnight on those days. Outside of those hours, LAS officials said the ramps will be reopened.

