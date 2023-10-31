Watch Now
Roadway signage closes LAS connector tunnel overnight on these upcoming days

Airport Connector Tunnel Ramp Closure - end of Oct. to early Nov.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 21:29:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The airport connector tunnel from westbound I-215 and Warm Springs Road will close overnight because of roadway signage.

Officials with LAS and the Clark County Department of Aviation said roadway signage is closing the airport connector tunnel from the end of October to early November.

The ramp will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days, according to officials with Harry Reid International Airport and Clark County Department of Aviation:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 1
  • Thursday, Nov. 2
  • Friday, Nov. 3
  • Sunday, Nov. 5

Detour signage is expected to be placed overnight on those days. Outside of those hours, LAS officials said the ramps will be reopened.

