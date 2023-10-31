Roadway signage closes LAS connector tunnel overnight on these upcoming days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The airport connector tunnel from westbound I-215 and Warm Springs Road will close overnight because of roadway signage.
The ramp will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days, according to officials with Harry Reid International Airport and Clark County Department of Aviation:
- Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Thursday, Nov. 2
- Friday, Nov. 3
- Sunday, Nov. 5
Detour signage is expected to be placed overnight on those days. Outside of those hours, LAS officials said the ramps will be reopened.
