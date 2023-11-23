AAA: Thanksgiving travel sets new records as drivers hit the road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of drivers across the country are hitting the road for what's expected to be one of the busiest days of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We're expecting here at AAA to be one of the top three busiest weekends since we started keeping track in the early 2000s," said John Treanor, spokesperson for AAA Nevada.

According to AAA, more than 55 million Americans will likely travel at least 50 miles away from home for the holiday.

On Wednesday morning, a wave of red taillights was seen slowly moving through I-15.

"We are going to visit my sister. She recently moved from Vegas to California," said Marcos Benavidez.

"We are headed to Ridgecrest, California, to go dirt bike riding," said Krissy Spivey.

AAA expects 88 percent of travelers — which is more than 49 million Americans — to drive to their destination (+1.7 percent from 2022). The skies are also anticipated to be busy, with 8.5 percent - or over 4.7 million people - flying to their holiday destinations (+6.6 percent from 2022).

Joe Spivey traveling during Thanksgiving has become a family tradition for them.

"It's a traditional trip, just camping, having fun, and dirt bike riding," said Spivey.

Other drivers like Benavidez said it would be their first time traveling to California for the holiday and will be spending it with his sister.

"Kind of miss seeing her. She invited us all over to her new house. we are excited to go see her," said Benavidez.

Meantime, AAA said the lower gas prices could be the reason why many people are driving rather than flying. Currently, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Las Vegas is $ 4.18 dollars.

A year ago, it was $4.79.

"That is one of the reasons a lot more Americans feel comfortable heading out this holiday weekend because it's going to be a cheaper one. A cheaper trip than you made last year," said Treanor.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip, AAA Nevada offers four Thanksgiving travel tips:

