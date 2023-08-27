37-year-old in critical condition after hitting Ford Dump Bed in east valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 37-year-old is in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning in the east valley, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 5:41 a.m., police said the 37-year-old was driving a Hyundai at a high rate of speed eastbound on Bonanza near Mojave roads. At the same time, the driver of a Ford Dump Bed, 25, was slowly traveling east in the center two-way turn lane on E. Mojave Road to turn left into a private drive located on the roadway's north side.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai failed to maintain its travel lane and veered left. The Hyundai hit the right rear of the Ford.

Medical arrived and officers said they transported the 37-year-old to UMC Trauma for life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the Ford reported no injuries.

"Impairment is suspected," police said. "But remains unknown pending a toxicological analysis."