3 motorcyclists killed in crash that shut down US 95 on Sunday

(KTNV) — Three motorcyclists died in a crash just outside Goldfield over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 13 on Monday.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 95 near mile marker 18 in Esmeralda County. That's about one mile south of Goldfield.

Several motorcycles and an SUV were involved in the collision, the state police spokesperson wrote in an email.

"There were three confirmed deceased on scene, which all three were motorcyclists," the spokesperson stated.

State police shut down U.S. 95 from mile marker 18 to mile marker 44 as a result of the crash. The closure included the intersection of U.S. 95 and state Route 266.

Additional details of the crash are expected once a preliminary investigation is complete, the state police spokesperson wrote.