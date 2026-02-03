Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on southbound I-15 near Primm, hospitalizes 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A three-car crash involving a semi, SUV and pickup has hospitalizes two people Monday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at around 8:21 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and another person was transported by Mercy Air. Earlier, all southbound lanes were shut down to allow Mercy Air to land.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Two travel lanes are still blocked for investigation.

This is a developing story.

