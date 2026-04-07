2 hospitalized after police pursuit ends near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An attempted vehicle stop turned into a police pursuit that ended near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamb Boulevard Monday night, according to Metro Police.

At around 8:34 p.m., Metro officers attempted to make a vehicle stop near 12th and Bonanza.

The car fled from officers and struck a police car. After that, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuits ended near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamb Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot but was shortly taken into custody.

The suspect and an officer were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

Avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

