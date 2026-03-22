2 dead, 2 injured after crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead and two others were injured after a crash in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

North Las Vegas police were dispatched around 1:05 a.m. near the intersection of Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street after learning about a two-car crash.

Police say that a 2016 Honda HR-V was traveling east at high speeds when the driver ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Expedition traveling north on Clayton Street.

As a result, both cars spun through the intersection and collided with a power pole and a wall.

A 38-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died as a result of his injuries. Two additional people were transported to UMC with injuries but are expected to survive.

Impairment is suspected and a search warrant was obtained for blood samples from the driver of the Honda.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

