Trader Joe’s New Cheese Is Like Garlic Bread Without The Carbs

No matter what it’s served alongside, garlic bread ends up being the real MVP of any meal. The culinary geniuses at Trader Joe’s know this to be a fact and have come up with a delectable new way to eat that beloved side — without the baking or the carbs.

Trader Joe’s Garlic Bread Cheese is made with mild cow’s milk cheese that’s seasoned with garlic powder before being baked, giving it the classic browned texture of garlic bread with no actual bread being involved. The cheese is then cooled and cut into a 6-ounce block, sealed and refrigerated until you are ready to try it.

In its promotional images for this unique dairy product, the supermarket chain shows slices of it being served with a bowl of marinara sauce for dipping. They also say it’s great when paired with red wine.

On the packaging, Trader Joe’s recommends heating it up for 30 seconds in the microwave before serving.

A block of it will cost you $3.99 and, at 2 grams of carbs per serving, it’s much better for low-carb diets than traditional garlic bread.

Trader Joe’s says the product was inspired by Finnish bread cheese, which has a bread-like consistency and texture despite the total absence of wheat or gluten. Over there, bread cheese is apparently enjoyed as a breakfast treat that’s sometimes dipped in coffee, but that’s probably not the best way to enjoy Garlic Bread Cheese … although if you do, who are we to judge?

This is far from the first wild food experiment Trader Joe’s has thrown into its aisles. Remember, this is the same company that thought up kale gnocchi, chocolate hummus and pickle-flavored popcorn.

So, next time you’re putting together a cheese board for a night of wine with your friends, or looking for something to elevate your next pizza delivery, maybe chop up a block of Garlic Bread Cheese.

