You can get this top-rated electric heated blanket for $20 right now (normally $66)

Cold weather is here, and it looks like it plans to stick around for a while. So, when you’re snuggling up indoors, you can feel even more warm and cozy with an electric blanket — especially when you can buy one for less than $20.

Taotronics has a large electric blanket marked down from its usual $65.99 to $39.99. However, there’s a promo code that will save you more than $20 more, dropping the price to $19.60.

The Sable Electric Heated Blanket measures a generous 50 by 60 inches, so you can easily cuddle under it with someone else or feel toasty while sprawled out on your bed or couch.

This electric blanket has 10 heat levels that allow you to choose a temperature between 68-122 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has one-, two- and three-hour timer settings to conserve energy and add an element of safety.

The blanket is made of smooth flannel that is soft and comfortable. The material also preserves heat efficiently.

Taking care of this electric blanket seems to be surprisingly easy, as well. You can detach the electronic controller and toss the blanket into the washing machine. It’s dryer-safe, as well.

This heated blanket has more than 200 ratings on the Taotronics website, with an overall rating of 4.9 stars out of five. Customers who reviewed it appreciate the blanket’s softness and the ability to select the perfect temperature.

“It’s so soft and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “We love how it instantly takes the chill off while relaxing in the family room.”

They also like the timer feature.

“Was worried that my dad (who has dementia) would leave an electric blanket on,” wrote another reviewer. “But not the case with this lap blanket. It times out! He has no problem adjusting the dial and has it on his lap everyday. Super soft and super warm!”

Currently, the blanket is only available in blue. To receive the discount, add the blanket to your cart and then enter the promo code DES038 in the Gift Card or Discount Code box at checkout. Your price should drop to $19.60 with free shipping included, although taxes may be applied.

If you’re looking for something to get you through those miserable months right after Christmas, this blanket could be the answer — especially at this price!

