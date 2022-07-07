Target’s teacher discount for 2022 will be available soon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target is bringing back its teacher discount ahead of the 2022-2023 school year — and the discount will be offered for a longer window of time so that teachers have plenty of opportunity to take advantage of the savings.

This year’s Teacher Prep Event will run from July 17 through Sept. 10, which is nearly six weeks longer than last year. Teachers can save 15% on school supplies and more throughout the eight-week event.

All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and teachers at vocational, trade and technical schools are eligible.

Once the event begins on July 17, simply head to Target’s website to sign up with valid identification. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll receive a 15% coupon.

In addition to the standard supplies like paints, markers, crayons, scissors, white boards, flashcards and label makers, Target has an array of other items teachers might need, such as classroom decor, storage and filing tools, and supplies for creating awards and certificates of achievement for students. There’s even sporting and fitness equipment for physical education teachers.

New this year, Target is also offering a 20% college student discount through Target Circle, which can be used on school supplies, apparel, backpacks, tech gear, dorm decor and more. The college discount applies to a one-time purchase made between July 3 and Sept. 3.

Target also noted in a press release that many supplies and items for schoolteachers and college students can be found for less than $10.

While Amazon has not announced specifics just yet, the online mega-retailer will also be offering back-to-school deals during Prime Day, July 12-13.

Prime members can save up to 45% on dorm room essentials; 30% on select backpacks from Kipling, Kenneth Cole, and Travelon; 30% on school supplies from Elmer’s, Sharpie and Pilot and 25% on select Climate Pledge Friendly laptops, monitors and desktops from HP, Dell and Microsoft.

