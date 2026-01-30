Sunny and Warm in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low:44° Winds: NW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:68° Winds:NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:70° Winds:NE 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Mid forties tonight

Upper sixties on Friday

Plenty of sunshine

Quiet weather this week. Clear skies tonight with temps in the 40s. Sunny skies and milder temps on Friday as high pressure remains over Southern Nevada. The winds will be light in Las Vegas, but stronger north winds in the Colorado River valley with gusts around 40 mph on Friday. Warm temperatures this weekend and the quiet, warm weather stays with us through next week. Overnight lows in the 40.