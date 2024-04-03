Sunny and Milder Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 50s. Another sunny day tomorrow with high pressure overhead. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. More wind on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in the from the northwest. Still windy on Friday with a slight chance of showers and much cooler with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have less wind this weekend with highs in the 60s
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 22:06:22-04
Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 50s. Another sunny day tomorrow with high pressure overhead. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. More wind on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in the from the northwest. Still windy on Friday with a slight chance of showers and much cooler with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have less wind this weekend with highs in the 60s
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.