Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Calgary Flames in first of three-game road trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — FINAL SCORE: VGK 3, Calgary Flames 2
Vegas Golden Knights begin their three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames
The Vegas Golden Knights will go face-to-face against the Calgary Flames to begin their three-game road trip at 6 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome in Canada.
Saturday at the Saddledome 👊📺: Vegas 34📲: KnightTime+📻: @VGKRadioNetwork 📰: https://t.co/A8YFQdOSo1 pic.twitter.com/EDQ2HU5Hpd
— x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 5, 2025
Last Time Out
The Golden Knights lost to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-0 on Thursday night at the T-Mobile Arena.
Keys to the Game
Despite the loss on Thursday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy decided to focus on the team's ability to analyze and regroup as a team. Th teams plans to start this three-game road trip on the right foot.