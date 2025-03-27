Today in Vegas sports: The Rebel empire

.

UNLV introduced their new men’s basketball head coach, Josh Pastner, to Las Vegas.

We’re days away from Opening Day for the Las Vegas Aviators beginning their season Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Knights are on a roll with only 11 games left until the postseason.

Taylor Rocha went 1-on-1 with Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque in celebration of Women’s History Month.



The Pastner era begins

From Nick Walters:

UNLV introduced its new head basketball coach, Josh Pastner, today at the Thomas & Mack Center's Strip View Pavilion.

After four seasons under Kevin Kruger, the Runnin' Rebels turn to the former ACC Coach of the Year in hopes of breaking a 12-year NCAA Tournament drought.

With 14 seasons of head coach experience, spending seven years at both Georgia Tech and Memphis before spending two years as a TV analyst, Pastner said he had a gut feeling the UNLV job was the right fit for him to return to the sidelines. The Runnin' Rebels' sixth head coach in the past 10 years, Pastner can be the one to stop the revolving door and bring the program back to glory.

Pastner called being UNLV's basketball head coach "a dream job" and said he hopes to stay for 30 years.

Leading with heart

She's a hometown hero who's winning in more ways than one.

Lindy LaRocque grew up in Las Vegas and went from ball girl to baller. Now, she's built a basketball dynasty in her hometown.

Taylor Rocha shows us how the UNLV Lady Rebels head coach is leading with heart — on and off the court:

On a roll

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll with four straight wins.

Jack Eichel recorded his fifth career hat trick in the Knights’ 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Eichel’s hat trick set a new franchise record for the Knights with five total this season — three of which have come in the past four games.

The Knights will be back in action Friday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks. The game can be watched on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 5 p.m.