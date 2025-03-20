Today in Vegas sports: Kolesar's journey of changes + UNLV Skatin' Rebels are national champs!

.

— Keegan Kolesar reflects on the last five years.

— Adin Hill brings a smile to a VGK fan's face

— The UNLV Hockey team leaves St. Louis as National Champions.

— Meet the newest member of the Silver and Black.

A journey through grief

As we continue to reflect on the impact COVID had on our world five years later, we remember how some locals were affected more than others.

Keegan Kolesar reflects on inspiration behind involvement with Adam's Place

Sports reporter Alex Eschelman sat down with Knights winger Keegan Kolesar about how he turned such a difficult time in his life into an opportunity to help others within our community.

Going Above and Beyond

During VGK practice on Wednesday, goalie Adin Hill took a moment to make a young fan’s day.

Olivia and her family traveled to Las Vegas from Iowa for spring break, and brought a sign to practice asking the Knights goalie for a puck and a picture.

Hill went above and beyond for the young fan, signing his stick and giving it to the young fan before snapping a picture with her.

VGK's Adin Hill puts a smile on young fan's face

We are the champions!

For the first time in the program's 20-year history, the Skatin' Rebels are national champions. UNLV dominated reigning champion Adrian College (Michigan) 7-3 in the ACHA national championship, avenging their loss to the Bulldogs in last year's title game.

UNLV Skatin' Rebels can now call themselves national champions

UNLV will hang a banner at City National Arena to remember the win forever. The team hopes that this national championship will help the club program take the next step and become a D1 team.

Channel 13 caught up with assistant coach Nick Robone and defenseman Deven Nagra after their win in St. Louis. Hear about the emotions of the team's historic win and how hoisting the cup was years of work coming to fruition.

UNLV Hockey champs speak with Channel 13!

Welcome to the Silver and Black

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that the team has signed running back Raheem Mostert. The longtime former San Francisco 49er spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2023, Mostert scored a career-high 21 total touchdowns — 18 of which on the ground – and was a Pro Bowl selection. The veteran running back fell off in 2024, missing time to injury and finding the end zone only twice all season. Mostert will try to turn back the clock and get back to 2023 form in his age 33 season this fall.

Mostert spoke to the media Wednesday and expressed excitement in the opportunity to earn a key role in the Raiders' backfield. After Alexander Mattison signed with Miami, Mostert joins Zamir White in the running back room while Las Vegas could draft a starting running back early on in next month's NFL Draft.

You can watch sports reporter Nick Walters' interview with Mostert right here!

Raheem Mostert speaks with Channel 13 Sports after signing with the Raiders

One More Thing...

The Lady Rebels are playing the in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) first-round game Thursday night.

UNLV will host Hawaii at Cox Pavilion as the No. 2 seed against the Big West regular season champion.

This is the only postseason play the lady Rebels will see, after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

The game can be watched on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.