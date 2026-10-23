What's in my Locker with the Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Rogers is motivated by family and faith

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Channel 13's Alex Eschelman caught up with Raiders offensive lineman Caleb Rogers to learn more about what motivates him — and of course, what's in his locker.

WATCH | Caleb Rogers is motivated by family and faith

Raiders offensive lineman Caleb Rogers shows us his locker

Alex Eschelman: "I look behind you and there's photos, there's memorabilia, there's a drawing."

Caleb Rogers: "My daughter drew this picture the other day, her name's Cali, she's 6, she's in the 1st grade, so I put that up there from school, I have a Bible verse up here, Romans 8:31, which says, what can we say about these wonderful things, for if God is with us, who could ever be against us, you know, just reminding you not to not to even be against yourself, because God is with you and he is for you, I got married, I've got teammates in here, I've got friends in here, I've got pictures of football, and so I see my locker as like my office, my work space, I try to be very intentional about how it's set up, a lot of this stuff is just meant to be a reminder of why I'm here, why I do what I do, and to remind me about the things I get to do every single day."

The 3-3 Raiders kickoff against the 2-4 Rams on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 1:25 p.m.