What's in my Locker: Maxx Crosby showcases cleat collection and career sacks

HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has set the standard for the Silver & Black over the years, even when it comes to how players set up their lockers.

That means a lot," Crosby said. "I take it serious, this is my, like my other home."

WATCH | Maxx Crosby showcases cleat collection and career sacks

Crosby showcases his cleat collection and career sacks backboard in his locker.

Crosby has one word in bold hung up in his locker that former Raiders defensive line coach Rob Marinelli instilled in him — "improve."

"It's a simple statement, but falling in love with the monotonous, not sexy things is going to get you to where you know you want to go, I believe in that and that's helped me get to where I'm at," Crosby said.

Crosby also has a photo collage showcasing each of his career sacks.

"Every year we update it, the more sacks I get, the more people we put on the board, so I got a lot of work to do," Crosby said.

He has two sacks so far this season, and plenty of Jordan cleats to choose from.

"Obviously the goat in my opinion, you can see I got a bunch of cleats and shoes, everything's Jordan, I'm out of room," Crosby said.

The all-pro edge rusher is top-five in quarterback pressures this season and is set to face a former teammate, Geno Smith, and the Jets on Sunday.