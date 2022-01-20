Rich Bisaccia garners support from Raiders' players and fans for head coach position

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders will have a list of things to do this offseason and one of them involves finding a new head coach. With interviews heating up, Rich Bisaccia will have a unique opportunity to remove the interim tag off his name.

Quarterback Derek Carr said, “I’ve never seen someone with the ear of the locker room. Not just one player, not just one side but everybody.“

Since being tabbed as the interim head coach in October, the 61-year-old has had to guide a team that’s dealt with tragedy. From a coach resigning due to controversial emails to the release of two first-round picks due to off the field issues, including a deadly accident that killed a 23-year-old woman. Bisaccia has proven that he can right the ship.

“I love Rich. I’m biased, obviously, but he’s a great coach. He got us to 10 wins," stated defensive end Maxx Crosby. "It just shows you that rich is a great leader. One of the best people I know, one of the most honest people I know. I’ll go to bat for him any day of the week.”

From guiding a team to 10 wins along with a trip to the playoffs for the first time in five season, Bisaccia has not only won the hearts of the players but also of the fans.

Adrian Balderas stated “he’s a player’s coach. He knows how to deal with everything, and obviously you know what he’s had to deal with. I think he’s done an amazing job. I think the sky is the limit for that guy.”