Looking back and looking ahead: What to know as NFL Draft anticipation builds in Raider Nation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL Draft has descended upon Green Bay, Wisconsin with the Las Vegas Raiders being at the center of attention.

With nine picks across three nights, the team's new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek own the sixth overall pick. The duo and their new-look staff have implemented a revitalized culture of competition, demonstrated by the mood around the Silver and Black during voluntary workouts.

Raiders safety Trey Taylor remembers emotional draft day

Channel 13's Nick Walters visited Raiders headquarters last week and caught up with second-year safety Trey Taylor. The former Air Force standout tells Walters how he remembers the emotional moment receiving the life-changing call that had him drafted last year with the 223rd overall pick in the seventh round.



Taylor got in minimal playing time as a rookie, contributing on special teams. After an offseason of change to the defensive backs room, the former Jim Thorpe Award winner for the most outstanding defensive back in the country is looking to step up and earn more playing time.

The two discuss how the attitude around the building has already shifted under Carroll, how close-knit the 2024 rookie class is, what his adjustment to living in Las Vegas has been like, and why the future feels bright for the Raiders and for himself personally.

INTERVIEW | An emotional remembrance and winning ways under Carroll from safety Trey Taylor

Breaking down the options with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum

We're looking at the storylines as the pick speculation circulates.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters got the chance to chat with Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN front office insider and former New York Jets general manager, about the Raiders' options.

WATCH | Who will be the first draft pick for the Silver and Black?

Breaking down the Raiders' options in the upcoming NFL Draft with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum

Fans predict who will be the sixth pick

So who should join the team? It's a subject being debated by many in Raider Nation.

Channel 13's Taylor Rocha hit the Las Vegas Strip to pick the minds of fans on who looks best in Silver and Black!

WATCH | On the street, who do fans want to see for the sixth pick?