Meet May's Academic Athlete of the Month: Desert Oasis High School student-athlete Addison McLaughlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Varsity soccer, flag football, and track — the list goes on. But for Desert Oasis High School student-athlete Addison McLaughlin, the grades stay above a 4.0.

"I just have to be really responsible and manage my time well between, because I have practice or games every weekday, and then especially for track, I have Saturdays taken away because of track meets."

🏆 WATCH 🏆 West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Desert Oasis High School student-athlete Addison McLaughlin with May's Academic Athlete of the Month award:

May's Academic Athlete is Desert Oasis HS student-athlete Addison McLaughlin

Leading the team in points, with 16 goals, isn't the only way she's leading. McLaughlin may seem quiet in front of the camera, but her coaches highlight her dedication, persistence, and team spirit year-round.

She even claims the title for the first girl in Nevada to return a punt for a touchdown.

"Soccer is definitely the most natural for me because I've been doing it since I was 3, and the most challenging one is flag because I just started that two years ago," McLaughlin said. "It's like a brand-new sport to me, and I'm learning the gist of it over the years."

Despite her many accomplishments at Desert Oasis, McLaughlin stays humble and strives to be a positive role model for her teammates. Her can-do attitude has earned her recognition as our last Academic Athlete of the Month for the 2025-26 school year.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.