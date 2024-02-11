Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas is officially underway

Super Bowl Sunday - Las Vegas
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 16:49:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After years of planning, it's game day as Super Bowl 58 kicks off in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has crews spread across the valley to capture all of the action and excitement. We'll continue to update this live blog throughout the day.

1:45 p.m. - Kansas City Chiefs fan tells Channel 13 that Taylor Swift is the reason his daughter is getting into football.

1:24 p.m. - Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium.

1:04 p.m. - Channel 13's first look at the field on game day.

1:02 p.m. - Sphere showcases special NFL-themed displays in honor of the Super Bowl

1:00 p.m. - Strip restrictions go into effect.

According to the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, no strollers, backpacks, glass bottles, or drones will be allowed on the Las Vegas Strip. Those restrictions will be in place from 1 p.m. through midnight.

12:44 p.m. - Crews capture fans arriving at Allegiant Stadium.

12:31 p.m. - Channel 13's Nick Walters catches up with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

12:23 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes' family spotted entering Allegiant Stadium.

