LIVE BLOG: Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas is officially underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After years of planning, it's game day as Super Bowl 58 kicks off in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has crews spread across the valley to capture all of the action and excitement. We'll continue to update this live blog throughout the day.

1:45 p.m. - Kansas City Chiefs fan tells Channel 13 that Taylor Swift is the reason his daughter is getting into football.

A #Chiefs fan from KC is at the Super Bowl with his daughter, who knew nothing about football until Taylor Swift got involved.



She now knows every rule, teaches her friends, and is attending her first NFL game. pic.twitter.com/XE0mlQY88d — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) February 11, 2024

1:24 p.m. - Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

1:04 p.m. - Channel 13's first look at the field on game day.

Calm before the storm at 1PM.



The first #SuperBowl in Las Vegas is 2½ hours out from kickoff at Allegiant. pic.twitter.com/Mn1H8ZPLVr — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) February 11, 2024

1:02 p.m. - Sphere showcases special NFL-themed displays in honor of the Super Bowl

WATCH NOW: The Sphere is showcasing special NFL displays in honor of Super Bowl 58.https://t.co/VXyesWBosv pic.twitter.com/dXseMfJN8K — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) February 11, 2024

1:00 p.m. - Strip restrictions go into effect.

According to the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, no strollers, backpacks, glass bottles, or drones will be allowed on the Las Vegas Strip. Those restrictions will be in place from 1 p.m. through midnight.

12:44 p.m. - Crews capture fans arriving at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is ELECTRIC Right now #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/aOtXwrvAth — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) February 11, 2024

12:31 p.m. - Channel 13's Nick Walters catches up with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

Channel 13's Nick Walters catches up with Maxx Crosby

12:23 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes' family spotted entering Allegiant Stadium.