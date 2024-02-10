Lahainaluna High School Football Team named honorary Super Bowl captains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Players and coaches from the Lahainaluna High School football team from Maui will be part of the Super Bowl pre-game ceremonies.

On Wednesday, the National Football League announced they would serve as the honorary coin toss captains. Co-head coach Dean Rickard, associate head coach Garret Tihada, and former head coach Bobby Watson will join players Morgan "Bula" Montgomery, Teva Loft, Kaulana Tihada and Kuola Watson on the field.

Members of the Lahainaluna high school football team are honored ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iR3tCudr9X — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota will narrate a special introductory video before members of the football team walk onto the field for the Super Bowl 58 coin toss. Mariota is a native of Hawaii.

League officials said this is one way to recognize and honor community efforts in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. Many of the coaches and players lost their homes, possessions, and in some cases, loved ones.

"The Lahainaluna High School football team embodies the power of football to bring people together, even in the most challenging of circumstances," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, Anna Issacson. "We are honored to have members of the Lahainaluna football join us as coin toss captains at Super Bowl 58 to recognize their incredible efforts in inspiring and rebuilding their community."

In addition to being honored at the Super Bowl, the NFL, USA Football, and Riddell have partnered up to replace the team's football equipment, including helmets, shoulder pads, girdles, jerseys, and pants as well as footballs, mouth pieces, cleats, blocking pads and tackling sleds.

NFL Films also followed the team's journey in a documentary, which you can watch here.