Las Vegas says goodbye to Cashman Field as Lights FC plays stadium's final game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly eight decades as part of Las Vegas sports history, Cashman Field hosted its final sporting event Saturday night as Las Vegas Lights FC fell 5-3 to Lexington SC.

But for the generations of fans who filled its stands, the farewell was about much more than soccer.

"It's not just a sporting place, right? It's a lot more than that. It creates memories," said Jose Volonte, who met his wife at Cashman Field and took her there on their first date.

The stadium's roots date to 1947, when Elks Stadium occupied the site. The current Cashman Field opened in 1983, becoming home to the Las Vegas Stars and later the Las Vegas 51s.

Long before Las Vegas welcomed major league professional sports, Cashman was a gathering place for local fans.

"I've been here for over 30 years and I started out coming out to, you know, the Stars and the 51s, and it's always been fun," said Jack Whitefoot, who later became one of the Lights' first season ticket holders. "But when the soccer team came here, it was huge."

The Lights began playing at Cashman in 2018, giving the former ballpark a new identity. For longtime residents, however, the stadium's significance extended beyond any single team.

Yvette Ramirez has been visiting Cashman since childhood, attending baseball games and community events. On Saturday, she returned with her own family.

"I've been coming here since I was like 6 for the 51s games, lowrider shows and all the other games that they've had here," Ramirez said.

She described sharing the experience with her family as a full-circle moment.

For others, Cashman helped make Las Vegas feel like home.

Sarah McGowan moved to the city five years ago and became a Lights season ticket holder. Supporting the team helped her connect with her new community.

"Getting to be part of the experiences here has certainly made it where we feel very much at home in Vegas," McGowan said.

Stephen Grey wore his old Las Vegas 51s jersey to mark the occasion, remembering the baseball games he attended with his wife and friends.

"It's really sad to see it go," Grey said.

Cashman Field is eventually expected to be demolished to make way for a housing development, bringing an end to one of the city's longstanding sports landmarks.

For Volonte, the stadium's lasting legacy is the relationships formed within its walls.

"The memories that you create not only with friends but with family, right?" he said. "You become family with all these people that you may have not known."

While the stadium itself will disappear, the experiences shared there will remain part of Las Vegas sports history.