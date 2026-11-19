LAS VEGAS — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is giving fans more to explore beyond the racetrack this year, with newly connected fan zones, interactive brand activations and live entertainment throughout race weekend.

One of the biggest changes for 2026 is the connection of the East Harmon, Koval and West Harmon fan zones, allowing eligible ticket holders to walk between the areas and experience more of what the event has to offer.

WATCH | Las Vegas Grand Prix unveils expanded fan zones and activations for 2026

Las Vegas Grand Prix unveils expanded fan zones, Cadillac and WHOOP activations for 2026

At the center of the East Harmon Zone is the Heineken Stage, where all 22 Formula 1 drivers are scheduled to participate in live Q&A sessions throughout the Nov. 19-21 race weekend.

The zone also features a variety of interactive brand activations, merchandise and entertainment.

Cadillac brings a personal touch to race weekend

Among the attractions is an activation from Cadillac, which is competing in its inaugural Formula 1 season as the sport's 11th team.

"We are so honored to be a part of the F1 series this year as the 11th team," a Cadillac representative said.

The automaker is offering fans the opportunity to create personalized scarves, choosing between two designs inspired by Cadillac and Las Vegas. Visitors can customize their scarves with letters or initials.

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"We have two different scarves that have been custom made just for this event," the representative said.

Cadillac is also showcasing vehicles from its high-performance lineup, connecting its presence on the F1 grid with the cars available to consumers.

"We're here to show them what Cadillac is about, both on track and what's in the showroom," the representative said.

WHOOP gives fans a taste of driver performance

Over in the Koval Zone, fitness technology company WHOOP is offering fans an interactive look at the physical demands of Formula 1.

Visitors can participate in challenges measuring grip strength, balance and reaction time, providing a glimpse into the athletic abilities required of professional drivers.

The activation comes as Formula 1 announced a multiyear partnership with WHOOP on Wednesday, aimed at giving viewers greater insight into drivers' physical performance during races.

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A WHOOP representative said the experience is designed to show fans how performance technology can benefit their everyday lives.

"What the drivers are experiencing, eating, drinking, all that kind of stuff can really improve your ability to perform at the high levels that these guys do," the representative said.

The Koval Zone also features merchandise, food and beverage options and views of the Koval Straightaway.

With expanded access between fan zones and experiences designed for both dedicated racing fans and newcomers, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is offering visitors more ways to experience Formula 1 throughout the weekend.

Access to individual zones and activities varies by ticket type.