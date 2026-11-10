Introducing the Las Vegas Vanguards, the newest Professional Women’s Hockey League team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has been chosen as home to one of four Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expansion teams.

The Vanguards will make their debut during the 2026-27 season.

"The name Vanguards celebrates those who lead the way, embracing challenges and creating new opportunities, the team said in a Tuesday press release. "Inspired by the pioneering spirit that helped shape the West, the name represents courage, determination, and a willingness to forge new paths."

A kit fox is the Vanguards chosen logo, with Las Vegas’ iconic star above it.

Uniform colors will feature cactus green, fox ivory, desert gold, and midnight navy which the team says "speaks to the spirit and beauty of Las Vegas’ desert home."

Also joining the PWHL are the Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, and San Jose Sea Lions.

The Vegas Vanguards take the ice for the team’s inaugural Home Opener on Sunday, December 6 at 5 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena against fellow expansion club, the Detroit Clutch.

Fans can join the Vanguards at T-Mobile Arena with a Season Ticket Membership, Partial Season Ticket Package, or Single Game Ticket — now available online