WATCH: Adin Hill debuts new 4 Nations Face-Off gear during Vegas Golden Knights practice

Adin Hill is getting ready to represent Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off next month.

At Wednesday's Vegas Golden Knights practice, the goaltender debuted his new gear for the event.

The gear pays homage to Canada with the use of the colors featured in the country's flag and a maple leaf, the national symbol of Canada.

Hill is one of seven players selected from the Knights to represent their home countries in the event. Captain Mark Stone and defenseman Shea Theodore will join Hill on Team Canada, with head coach Bruce Cassidy serving as an assistant coach. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was also named to the roster but recently withdrew because of an undisclosed ailment.

Forward Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin will represent Team USA, and William Karlsson will suit up for Team Sweden.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is a round-robin tournament showcasing the best players in the NHL from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The event takes place next month, Feb. 12-20, in Boston and Montreal.

Listen to Adin Hill talk about his gear and the opportunity to represent Canada.