Golden Knights veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has withdrawn from the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team announced Sunday.

“Alex Pietrangelo will be withdrawing from the 2025 4Nations Face-Off to tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season with Vegas,” the Golden Knights said in a post on X.

Pietrangelo — one of seven players from Vegas named to the four rosters — was one of four Knights set to represent Canada, along with forward Mark Stone, defensemen Shea Theodore and goaltender Adin Hill.

Pietrangelo, 35, has played in 46 games with Vegas this season, recording 25 points (three goals, 22 assists).

Pietrangelo, a native of King City, Ontario, earned gold medals at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2014 Winter Olympics, and also represented Canada during the 2011 IIHF World Championship.

Canada will open the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden at Bell Centre on Feb. 12.

Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, who was named to Sweden’s team, is recovering from a lower-body injury, which makes it questionable whether he will participate in the event, too.

