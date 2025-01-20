VGK looks to get back in the win column with matchup against the St. Louis Blues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return home for a mid-afternoon tilt against the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Back at The Fortress at 3pm 🏰



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/edDHgNA1zi pic.twitter.com/EmtguP8LSP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 20, 2025

The Golden Knights didn't have their best on their last road trip as they lost each of the three games. Vegas will keep that trip in the rearview mirror and focus on the task at hand.

The Golden Knights are 18-6-0 at home this season, which is one of the best home records in the league. Mark Stone stated that the players hope to get their feet back under them while returning to the electric home atmosphere.

The Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues met for the first time this season on Oct. 11 at T-Mobile Arena as Vegas picked up a 4-3 win.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.