VGK captain Mark Stone shares his evolving gameday superstition and deep-rooted passion for hockey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a good reason why the Vegas Golden Knights' first-ever team captain has become the face of the franchise.

Since joining VGK by way of Ottawa at the 2019 trade deadline and signing an eight-year extension, Stone has been a key cog on the ice for the Guys in Gold. The 32-year-old winger was an essential member of the team's 2023 Stanley Cup run.

Sitting down with Channel 13's Nick Walters for this edition of Knights in the Morning, Stone shared some rarely-known things behind his hockey life. That includes his ever-changing gameday superstitions.

"I think my superstitions change," Stone said. "If something's going well, either if it's a meal for a five-game stretch I'll stick with it. And then if I have a bad game, I'll swap it out. So I'm kind of superstitious, but it's not always the same. I switch it up."

Stone says his passion for hockey, which is obvious from his "expressive Mark Stone" cellies, started at a young age growing up in Winnipeg.

"Watching it as a kid, skating on the outdoor rinks with my brother, just the first sport that I took seriously," Stone said. "I really enjoy the competitiveness of it. It's a fascinating sport and I enjoy it."