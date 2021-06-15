Watch
Vegas opens Stanley Cup semifinal with 4-1 win over Montreal

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark, third from left, celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jun 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the first game of the Stanley Cup semifinal.

Vegas' fifth-straight victory in the playoffs ended Montreal's postseason win streak at seven. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Fleury has now allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 13 playoff appearances this season. Alec Martinez, Mattias Janmark, and Nick Holden also scored for the Golden Knights.

Rookie Cole Caufield scored his first career playoff goal for Montreal, while goaltender Carey Price made 26 saves.

