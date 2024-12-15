Vegas Golden Knights win their first matchup against Minnesota Wild for the season

LIVE UPDATES

1st Period



1:30 Wild Goal: Kirill Kaprizov nets a snap shot score with an assist from Mats Zuccarello.

Kirill Kaprizov nets a snap shot score with an assist from Mats Zuccarello. 9:31 VGK Goal: Victor Olofsson scores with a wrist shot. Assists from Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel.

Victor Olofsson scores with a wrist shot. Assists from Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel. End of First: VGK 1, Wild 1

2nd Period



6:04 VGK Goal: Shea Theodore nets a goal for Vegas Born. Assists from Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

Shea Theodore nets a goal for Vegas Born. Assists from Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. 16:56 Wild Goal: Kirill Kaprizov scores his second goal of the night with assists from Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello.

Kirill Kaprizov scores his second goal of the night with assists from Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello. End of Second: VGK 2, Wild 2

3rd Period



3:49 VGK Goal: William Karlsson scores one for the Knights with assists from Victor Olofsson and Pavel Dorofeyev.

William Karlsson scores one for the Knights with assists from Victor Olofsson and Pavel Dorofeyev. End of Third: VGK 3, Wild 2

FINAL SCORE: VGK 3, Wild 2

BEFORE THE GAME

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in Minnesota on Sunday as they take on the Wild. This is the first matchup this season between the two teams.

Ready to take the weekend back (to back) 💪



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork

📰: https://t.co/eaLfY5UCxB pic.twitter.com/liqEGmywxn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 15, 2024

After a defeat from Edmonton 6-3 on Saturday, the Knights are looking for a comeback in their fifth back-to-back of the season.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34.

Milestones to watch out for

Center Jack Eichel is only one point away from 200 as a Golden Knight.

Goaltender Adin Hill is only two games away from 50 wins as a Golden Knight

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy is only three games away from having the most wins all-time as a Golden Knight.

Captain Mark Stone is only five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight.

Scoring Leaders

Jack Eichel currently leads the team with 40 points (9 goals, 31 assists) followed by Ivan Barbashev with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists). Shea Theodore comes in third with 24 points (3 goals, 21 assists).



Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.