Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers for the third time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Edmonton Oilers for a third time this season for the first game back-to-back at 1 p.m.

The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre in the first of a three-game trip.

As the Golden Knights are preparing to face the Oilers for a third time, VGK needs to maintain high competition against the Oilers.