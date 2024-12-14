Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers for the third time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Edmonton Oilers for a third time this season for the first game back-to-back at 1 p.m.
The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre in the first of a three-game trip.
SATURDAY MATINEE 😁☀️
📺: Vegas 34
📲: KnightTime+
📻: @VGKRadioNetwork
📰: https://t.co/1OhLIsc3xb pic.twitter.com/6blNNq0D7M
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 14, 2024
As the Golden Knights are preparing to face the Oilers for a third time, VGK needs to maintain high competition against the Oilers.