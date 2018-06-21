Vegas Golden Knights unveil 2018-19 regular season schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights 2018-19 regular season schedule has been released.

The Golden Knights will open their second season at home against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 4.

A Stanley Cup Final rematch highlights the Golden Knights longest road trip of the season, where Vegas will start at Minnesota (Oct. 6) and at Buffalo (Oct. 8) before squaring off at Washington (Oct. 10). The team will end their first road trip of the year at Pittsburgh (Oct. 11) and at Philadelphia (Oct. 13).

Vegas will return to T-Mobile Arena to host its season-high five-game homestand starting against Buffalo (Oct. 16) and continuing with Anaheim (Oct. 20), Vancouver (Oct. 24), Tampa Bay on Nevada Day (Oct. 26) before concluding against Ottawa (Oct. 28).

The Golden Knights Pacific Division slate includes five games with the Los Angeles Kings, three at Staples Center and two at T-Mobile Arena, and four times each, two home and two away, with the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals will visit T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Full schedule:

OCTOBER:

Thu. Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 6 at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 8 at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 10 at Washington, 5 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 13 at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Tue. Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 20 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 24 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 26 vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 28 vs. Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 30 at Nashville, 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Thu. Nov. 1 at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 3 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 6 at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 8 at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 10 at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 11 at Boston, 4 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 14 vs. Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 16 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 18 at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 19 at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 21 at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 23 vs. Calgary, 3 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 24 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 27 at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 29 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Sat. Dec. 1 at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 4 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 6 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 8 at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 9 vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 12 at NY Islanders, 4 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 14 at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 16 at NY Rangers, 10 a.m.

Mon. Dec. 17 at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 20 vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 22 vs. Montreal, 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 29 at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 30 at Arizona, 5 p.m.

JANUARY:

Tue. Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 4 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 6 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 8 vs. NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 10 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 12 at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 15 at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 19 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 21 vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 23 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Fri. Feb. 1 at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 2 at Florida, 4 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 5 at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 7 at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 9 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 12 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 14 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 16 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 18 at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 20 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 26 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 28 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri. Mar. 1 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 3 vs. Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 6 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 9 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 10 at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 15 at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 17 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 18 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 23 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 25 at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 27 at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 29 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 30 at San Jose, 6 p.m.

APRIL:

Mon. Apr. 1 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 4 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 6 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.