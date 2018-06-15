Vegas Golden Knights provide info on 'Can't Wait List' membership

KTNV Staff
2:33 PM, Jun 15, 2018

Golden Knights players entering rink ahead of Game 1 of Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced updated information regarding the team’s “Can’t Wait List” Membership. 

The Can’t Wait List is for fans looking to become a ticket member in the future. The Golden Knights are sold out of full season memberships for the upcoming 2018-19 season. If seats become available Can’t Wait List members will have the first opportunity to select seats.

Effective immediately, there will be a $100 annual membership due per account associated with each Can’t Wait List Membership.  In exchange for the membership due, fans will receive exclusive benefits that include: access to purchase ticket packages (subject to availability) not available to non-members; discount opportunities on merchandise at the official team store at City National Arena, the Arsenal; discount opportunities and membership options with the Foley Food & Wine Society and priority access to special member-only events including an invitation to a team road trip (date to be determined) at an additional cost.  The $100 membership due will be processed on July 1 and will renew automatically each year on the same date. 

Current Can’t Wait List depositors will be charged on July 1 in order to maintain their priority. Depositors may opt out of their membership by requesting a refund of their seat deposits, by no later than Friday, June 29, at 1 p.m. by calling the Golden Knights Ticketing & Suites Team at 702-645-4259. After this deadline, all Can’t Wait List accounts will be charged the annual $100 membership due. 

In addition to the annual membership due, prospective Can’t Wait List members will place a deposit based on where they would like to sit. Deposits are $100/seat for the upper level, $250/seat for the lower level and $500/seat for Premium Seating. Please note seat deposits are generally refundable, but become non-refundable if a Can’t Wait List Member elects not to purchase tickets when such become available. Seat deposits will be applied towards a full season ticket membership if members have the opportunity to select season seats. 

For more information, please visit the Can’t Wait List Membership page.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Golden Knights News