The Vegas Golden Knights home opener will be Thursday, Oct. 4, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The game will start at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights went 1-1 against the Flyers during the 2017-18 season. Vegas dropped its first meeting, losing 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 11, but defeated Philadelphia, by a score of 3-2, on March 12 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The full 2018-19 schedule will be released by the NHL on Thursday, June 21 around 2:30 p.m.

Fans interested in learning more about the Golden Knights, or ticket options, should visit the team website or call 702-645-4259.