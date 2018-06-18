Vegas Golden Knights release 2018-19 preseason schedule

Only about three months before you can see the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena again!

The Golden Knights released their preseason schedule, including the first game on Sunday, Sept. 16, against the Arizona Coyotes at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The remainder of the preseason schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (Pepsi Center, Denver, CO, 6 p.m. PT)

Thursday, Sept. 20: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA, 7:30 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Sept. 22: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, San Jose, CA, 7 p.m. PT)

Monday, Sept. 24: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, 7 p.m. PT)

Friday, Sept. 28: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, 7 p.m. PT)

Sunday, Sept. 30: Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, 5 p.m. PT)

The Golden Knights also announced information about the team's rookie and training camp.

On Thursday, Sept. 6, rookie camp opens with medicals and fitness testing. Friday, Sept. 7, is the first day of rookie on-ice practice. The main camp opens on Thursday, Sept. 13, with medicals and fitness testing while the first day of on-ice practice for all is Friday, Sept. 14.

The full rookie camp rosters, training camp rosters, practice times and locations will be announced at a later date.