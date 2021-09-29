Watch
Vegas Golden Knights take preseason Game 2 against Colorado 4-3

Jason Dinant
Posted at 11:35 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 02:35:23-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In Las Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault's goal with 4:10 left in the third period was the winner for Las Vegas against Colorado.

Alex Pietrangelo, Nicolas Hague, and Patrick Brown also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit went the distance in the net and finished with 19 saves.

Oskar Olausson, Bowen Byram, and Jack Johnson scored for Colorado, which had Pavel Francouz and Jonas Johansson split time in goal.

Francouz started and stopped 14 of 16 shots in the first 30 minutes. Johansson allowed two goals on 12 shots.

