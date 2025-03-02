Vegas Golden Knights take on the New Jersey Devils at the Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The homestand continues for the Vegas Golden Knights with a face off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. This will be the last time the two teams play against each other this season.

SUNDAY FUNDAY = GAME DAY



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/Ad46wVJBRO pic.twitter.com/DmKnWcz5Vv — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2025

VGK triumphed over the Blackhawks on Thursday night — a trend they hope to carry forward against the Devils to put them at a 21-6-3 record at home. The last time the Knights took on the Devils ended in a 3-1 VGK victory at Prudential Center on Feb. 6.

Since the 4Nations break, the Knights have stacked 2-1-0 so far. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy is calling for a "spring cleaning" for the team. The Knights have managed to land five goals in each of their last two games.

Tonight's game is Brayden McNabb's 800th career game. McNabb has appeared in the most games in franchise history, sitting at 561 — a milestone that is set to guide the team to a chance at victory. Zach Whitecloud will play in his 300th career game tonight as well.

Vegas Born holds the top spot for the Pacific Division with 76 points. Jack Eichel leads the team with 70 points (19 goals, 51 assists), followed by Mark Stone with 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) and Shea Theodore at 48 points (7 goals, 41 assists).

The Devils currently hold 27 points, coming in at third in the Metropolitan Division, and they are at 2-1-0 for their third game of a five-game roadtrip. New Jersey defeated the Utah Hockey Club, 3-1, on Saturday night. The team is led by Jack Hughes with 69 points (27 goals, 42 assists), Jesper Bratt with 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) and Nico Hischier with 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists).

Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.