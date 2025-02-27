Golden Knights face Blackhawks for second time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) begin a five-game homestand with a tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks (17-34-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Game days are better with a mini version of everyone’s favorite Gila monster 😉



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/Uvu4wmXH0Z pic.twitter.com/zyIkB3NCbM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 27, 2025

The Golden Knights hold a 7-2-1 record all-time against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

With just 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Golden Knights have their sights set on finishing atop the Pacific Division. With Edmonton and Los Angeles just a few points behind, Vegas knows every game is important.

As the Golden Knights continue to build their game late in the season, head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned the importance of players being predictable and reliable to help the team win on a nightly basis.

All fans in attendance will receive a Chance Bobblehead courtesy of Ghost Energy.

Where to watch

Thursday's game airs on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.