Vegas Golden Knights Players Reflect Back On One October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of One October, Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brayden McNabb goes one-on-one with Tina Nguyen to reflect back on that day.

Jonathan Marchessault: I remember everything we had like the meetings and the staff and everything telling us that it's more in hockey when we're doing tonight.

Tina Nguyen: What do you remember from that day?

Reilly Smith: We weren't too far we were at the Cosmo at a restaurant when everything happened in having the restaurant locked down and us waiting there for a couple hours not really knowing what was going on which was pretty tough.

Marchessault: One of my buddies, we went on the Strip the day before, so we're like let's just go at Red Rock Casino. We sat down at the bar, and I remember and we were watching TV and we're like “what is happening?” You're like watching Twitter and like there's so many weird stuff that happened that day like all there's multiple shooters and stuff like that so it was like it was a scary moment.

Nguyen: What was it like to see all the fans come together?

McNabb: That's another game I'll never forget how loud it was how well we played Derek speech.

Marchessault: To see like the all the first responders coming on the ice and all that stuff like those are their real heroes.

Nguyen: How moved were you at that first game?

McNabb: Yeah, it was this thing about now it's just chills. It was very moving for sure. Just the way we responded in the first 10 minutes, I think was three nothing and we didn't really know what to expect from it, but it was loud. You can see here feel the passion of the fans and it was very cool.

Nguyen: That was the same year that you guys gifted the fans with a run to the Stanley Cup. What was that like to give this town that?

Smith: I mean, I don't know if we get the town or the town helped us really get there. It was a it was such a great atmosphere from day one. When we stepped on the ice and with so much support. So you know, calling Vegas home it was really easy after that first year, it seemed like we were welcomed with open arms and for me and my family. It's a special place.

