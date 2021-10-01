Strangers united by tragedy after 1 October shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strangers were brought together after the 1 October tragedy.

The day after 1 October, Matt Kimball called as many people as he knew to donate blood, in hopes to help those injured in the shooting.

On the other side of town, a pregnant Lauren Hilliard was just waking up to the news.

"I saw so many texts and calls. It was so scary and the only thing we could do was watch the news and volunteer," Hilliard said.

Matt and Lauren met in the days following the tragedy.

Together and with several others, they organized a community response team.

During that time, the group gathered and distributed water, food and supplies across the city.

For weeks, this group worked together to unite Las Vegas once again.

Hilliard says through this work, they created a bond that will last a lifetime.

