WATCH: 1 October sunrise remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will co-host a fourth annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

The event will feature live music, the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard, a minute of silence for those lost at the October 1, 2017, shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, and remarks from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Dee Ann Hyatt, sister of Kurt von Tillow, one of the 58 who perished on 1 Oct. 2017 (two others perished from their injuries since then). Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs since limited seating will be available.

The music will be performed by Matt Sky, who worked with Adam Levine on NBC's, "The Voice," Season 5. Sky will sing "Four Years After," composed and released by Mark R. Johnson in conjunction with multi-Grammy award winner Alan Parsons. A video about the song's creation: https://youtu.be/Lgx2OoH0kJk.

"Four Years After" reflects on what transpired on October 1, 2017, and serves as a reminder that it remains the largest mass shooting in American history, Johnson said. "Those that survived have made great strides to move forward but it is clear that the physical and mental anguish will not easily dissipate," he said.

Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are co-hosting the event with the Clark County Fire Department and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

WATCH LIVESTREAM HERE: