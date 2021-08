LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you haven't been able to get your hands on season tickets, the Vegas Golden Knights are offering 11-game ticket packages for the upcoming season.

There are 4 different options available and they are on sale now.

The team does warn that there's a chance your desired plan and seating location may not be available.

The 4 packages include dates from September or October through April.

The tickets are non-refundable. Game times have not been announced.