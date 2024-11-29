Vegas Golden Knights host Winnipeg Jets in Black Friday showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back from their longest road trip of the season and are hosting the Winnipeg Jets in the first of back-to-back games this weekend.

After losing 2-1 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, the Knights now face the Jets, who hold the best record in the NHL (18-5-0).

The team held an optional morning skate Friday morning which saw a friendly face return to the ice.

Forward Victor Olofsson skated with the team and is back from his conditional loan with the Henderson Silver Knights. However, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he will not return to the lineup to face the Jets.

Cassidy also said captain Mark Stone is skating on his own, and is still considered day-to-day.

The Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Utah Hockey Club.



