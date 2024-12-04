Vegas Golden Knights host Edmonton Oilers with a pre-game toy drive for Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return home Tuesday night to close a three-game homestand when they face the Edmonton Oilers.

ESPN+, Hulu

FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

December 3, 2024

Vegas tries to bounce back after Saturday's 6-0 shutout to the Utah Hockey Club. The Knights edged the NHL standings-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on the Friday night prior.

VGK went on the road and beat Connor McDavid's Oilers 4-2 in the two teams' lone matchup so far this season on November 4. Over the offseason, VGK star Jack Eichel told NHL media that he believes Edmondon is Vegas' biggest rival.

It's another back-to-back for the Knights, following Tuesday's game with a road matchup at the Anaheim Ducks.

As the game lands on Giving Tuesday, the Golden Knights are hosting their annual toy drive before the game in Toshiba Plaza.

Vegas Born fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys that will be collected by significant others from the team and coaching staff. The gifts will benefit Clark County Foster Care.

Golden Knights faithful are expected to fill boxes and spread generosity when arriving at T-Mobile Arena, helping give joy to local foster children this holiday season. Donation bins will also be available at City National Arena and America First Center.