Vegas Golden Knights finish off 12th back-to-back of the season against Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going back-to-back for the 12th time this season in Sunday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

It's game two for a three-game road trip for the playoff bound VGK as they finish off the series ahead of the postseason. Saturday night the Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2, pushing them over the 100-points mark for the third time in their eight saeson history.

Fan Appreciation Week is in full swing for Vegas Born fans. The watch parties continue with Sunday night's game being hosted in a special event at Stadium Swim at Circa Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights sit at the top of the leaderboard (46-22-8) for the Pacific Division and trail in fourth place for the team with the highest points across the league — behind Winnipeg, Washington and Dallas).

Following their victory over Calgary, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy commended the team's return to competitive play and emphasized that the game stretch to the playoffs carry even more weight now. It's all about momentum and putting the "pedal to the metal."

Milestones to look out for:

Jack Eichel is one goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Nicolas Roy is three assists away from 100 career assists

Golden Knight scoring leaders:

Jack Eichel — 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists)

Mark Stone — 66 points (19 goals, 47 assists)

Tomas Hertl — 59 points (31 goals, 28 assists)

Shea Theodore — 54 points (7 goals, 47 assists)

Pavel Dorofeyev — 50 points (33 goals, 17 assists)

Ivan Barbashev — 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists)

Watch Sunday night's game on ESPN at 6:30. Puck drop is at 7.