Vegas Golden Knights fall to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Third Period



FINAL: VGK 2, Rangers 4

18:18 Rangers Goal: Artemi Panarin shoots a goal with assists from Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.

11:32 Rangers Goal: K'Andre Miller lands a goal, giving the lead to New York. Assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin.

K'Andre Miller lands a goal, giving the lead to New York. Assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. 5:04 Rangers Goal: Mika Zibanejad scores with a backhand, assisted by J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin.

Second Period



End of Second: VGK 2, Rangers 1

9:16 VGK Goal: Jack Eichel lands another goal with assists from Keegan Kolesar and Shea Theodore.

1:18 Rangers Goal: Alexis Lafrenière wrist shots a goal with assists from Adam Fox and Reilley Smith.

First Period



End of First: VGK 1, Rangers 0

19:41 VGK Goal: Jack Eichel lands the first goal with an assist from Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev.

BEFORE THE GAME

NEW YORK (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road again, this time at Madison Square Garden to battle the New York Rangers.

The Knights have seen more losses than wins these past few weeks, with their most recent fall to Columbus on Thursday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team needs to focus on better puck management and clean offensive zone entries.

We may see a new face on the roster Sunday, too. A day after their defeat to Columbus, the Knights signed veteran forward Brandon Saad, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, to a one-year contract for the rest of the season. Saad is leaving the St. Louis Blues after 43 games.

The last time VGK played the Rangers was on home ice, with the Rangers grabbing the victory spot.

Jack Eichel leads the team with 64 points (16 goals, 48 assists) followed by Mark Stone with 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) and Shea Theodore with 44 points (six goals, 38 assists).

Milestones to watch out for



Braydon McNabb is four assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight.

Shea Theodore is five games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight.

Ivan Barbashev is six points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight.

Adin Hill is six games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Puck drop is a 3 p.m.

Where to watch

Thursday's game airs on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.