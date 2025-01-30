VGK host Columbus to celebrate AAPI Heritage Knight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights conclude their three-game homestand to host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Celebrating AAPI Knight tonight 💛



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/bFENSqrhQC pic.twitter.com/dHOXvN5N7l — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 30, 2025

Despite Vegas taking a 3-1 lead on Tuesday night, Dallas was able to fight back and eventually win 4-3 in overtime. Mark Stone mentioned how the team liked the beginning stretches of the game while realizing the priority of keeping the foot on the gas pedal.

To end this homestand strong, the Golden Knights need to keep up the momentum for the full sixty minutes.

The Golden Knights are meeting the Columbus Jackets for the first time this season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about sticking to the basics and the same mentality of their game, which is needed to succeed in front of the home crowd.

Where to watch

Thursday's game airs on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.