Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague traded to Nashville Predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are still coming to the Vegas Golden Knights roster.

Defenseman Nicolas Hague has been traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons. Nashville will also get a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Lauzon has had stints with the Seattle Kraken as well as the Boston Bruins before his time with the Predators. Through 187 games in Nashville with the Predators, the defenseman posted 28 points across four seasons. The 2023-24 campaign saw Lauzon record career-highs in games played, goals, points, and hits.

The native of Val D’or, Quebec, has been a part of four trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, twice with Nashville and twice with Boston, skating in 22 total postseason contests.

However, this is a first in Sissons' NHL career, having been drafted by the Predators in the second round of the 2012 draft. He appeared in 72 games with Nashville during the 2024-25 regular season and recorded 21 points. The forward has played 690 career NHL games and recorded 221 points with a +18 rating over 11 seasons.

Hague leaves the Golden Knights with a Stanley Cup ring and 83 points in 364 regular-season games. He signed his entry-level contract and took part in Vegas' inaugural training camp before joining Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. However, he wasn't seen on the ice as one of the Guys in Gold until the 2019-2020 season.