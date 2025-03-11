Vegas Golden Knights begin four-game roadtrip against Pittsburgh Penguins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for a strong start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday and hoping to start off a four-game road trip with a win.

The Knights wrapped up a five-game homestand on Sunday with a tough 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Now, the team looks to learn from their mistakes and start the road trip in the win column.

"We were disappointed with how that last game went, so I think it's never a bad thing to come and test your game on the road." Defenceman Nic Hague said following morning skate. "Different things go into it, but we're going to get back to our game the way we know how."

The Knights are 22-7-5 when scoring first this season, emphasizing the importance of starting games strong.

This is the last long road trip for the Knights before the playoffs begin, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said it's an opportunity to use the team's depth and keep everyone fresh as they prepare for the playoffs.

"We got a lot of games in a really short period," Pietrangelo said. "So this time of the year you're trying to manage like good habits and get some rest as much as you can…Hopefully we can take a break in between games because, we got a lot of hockey coming up here. We got a lot of back to backs. I think we play a couple next month too, so just gonna try and find a way to manage the games and use everybody and use our depth to kind of keep fresh."

Things to note:

— Jack Eichel is one point away from tying William Karlsson's franchise record for points recorded in a single season (78).

— Brayden McNabb is one assist away from 100 with Vegas.

— The Knights sit atop the Pacific Division standings with 82 points and are four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers (78).

Last time out:

— Tomas Hertl recorded his first hat trick with the VGK and the seventh in his career. He currently leads the team with 27 goals this season.

— Hertl's second goal was his12th power-play goal of the season, setting a new franchise record for most power-play goals in a season and a new career high for the forward.

— Reilly Smith played in his 900th NHL career game and recorded his first point since returning to the team.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.